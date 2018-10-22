Josh Rosen out of walking boot, not practicing on Monday

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen sprained his toe late in last Thursday’s loss to the Broncos and left the game wearing a walking boot to protect against any further problems.

Reporters taking in the open portion of Monday’s practice noted that Rosen is now out of the boot, but he was not on the field. Rosen was wearing a baseball cap instead of a helmet while chatting with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and General Manager Steve Keim on the sideline.

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said that he expects Rosen to play against the 49ers in Week Eight. The Cardinals will practice again on Wednesday and issue their first injury report of the week after that session.

Reports from practice also noted that safety Tre Boston and guard Mike Iupati were not on the field. Both players missed last week’s game with injuries.