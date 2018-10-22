Kenny Stills has groin strain, Dolphins may be down two receivers Thursday

Getty Images

The Dolphins are struggling at the wide receiver position.

In addition to the hip injury that may cost Albert Wilson the rest of the season, Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills is getting an MRI today on a groin strain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although there’s been no word on Stills’ availability for Thursday night against the Texans, it seems like a long shot that a receiver dealing with a groin strain on Monday would be good to go by Thursday. So the Dolphins could be down two starting receivers.

With Wilson and Stills out, the Dolphins will rely even more on Danny Amendola, who is leading the team with 30 catches but is averaging just 9.8 yards per catch. Jakeem Grant will surely get more playing time as well, and the Dolphins may now use DeVante Parker, whose agent blasted coach Adam Gase after Parker was deactivated on Sunday.