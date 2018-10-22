Malcolm Jenkins takes high road after Eric Reid ripped him

Getty Images

The tension between Panthers safety Eric Reid and Eagles counterpart Malcolm Jenkins was palpable, even before yesterday’s pre-game shouting match.

But even after Reid called him a “sellout” for his work with the Players Coalition — suggesting that taking money from owners undercut the intent of Colin Kaepernick’s protests of police brutality and racial inequality — Jenkins took the high road after yesterday’s loss to the Panthers.

“You couldn’t pay me to say anything negative about them,” Jenkins said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of the Charlotte Observer. “I look around the league and I’m proud of guys that are active in their communities, that are using their voice as a platform like never before — including Colin and including Eric. I think he deserves to have a job in this league, I’m glad that he does have one. I think that his talent is speaking for itself. I think his stance is the only reason he was not in the league.

“I’m glad that was rectified, I think right now what’s happening in the context of our country and athletics is unprecedented. I’m proud to be a part of that and a part of everybody that’s been moving that needle.”

It’s not the first time Jenkins has spoken in support of Reid, but Reid was calm in tone but firm in words for Jenkins after the game.

“I believe there’s a lot of players who have stepped up for Colin,” Reid said. “I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation — he co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It’s cowardly, he sold us out. . . .

“[Jenkins] was corrupt from the jump. He knew what he was doing. His goal was to sell us out and he did that.”

Despite the harsh words, Jenkins said he thinks reconciliation with Reid can come “in due time.” They are, after all, concerned about many of the same issues. But differences in approach remain, and it will clearly take time and progress to heal the old wounds.