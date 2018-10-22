Mitchell Trubisky: Close doesn’t cut it

Getty Images

The Bears put up a Hail Mary on the last play of Sunday’s game against the Patriots and their prayer was almost answered.

Kevin White caught Mitchell Trubisky‘s pass just outside the end zone, but couldn’t plow through safety Duron Harmon and put the Bears in position to tie the game. It made for a close call, but it still ended as a 38-31 loss for the Bears.

“Close doesn’t cut it,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Tribune.

The 54-yard pass to White pushed Trubisky to 333 passing yards on the day and he also picked up 81 rushing yards that included an extended jaunt through Patriots defenders for what went in the book as an eight-yard touchdown. Those pluses were mitigated by two interceptions and completing just 26 of the 50 passes he attempted over the course of the afternoon.

Some of those incompletions were close to being caught, but that just underscores the point Trubisky made about where the Bears stood on Sunday.