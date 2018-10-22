Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The numbers from Sunday are ugly for the Bills.

The Dolphins defense wilted against the Lions.

WR Josh Gordon had 100 receiving yards for the first time since joining the Patriots.

Jets receivers struggled against the Vikings.

The Ravens almost ran out of healthy bodies on the offensive line.

Said Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap, “They came out and executed better than we did. They have a great offense and we missed a lot of tackles.”

Will Sunday’s loss start the Browns on a downward spiral?

The Steelers offensive line looks like one of the league’s best.

Texans RB Lamar Miller ran for his first touchdown of the season.

Colts QB Andrew Luck‘s pregame outfit drew some attention on social media.

Turnovers are among the mounting problems for the Jaguars.

The Titans found their way back to the end zone, but they still lost to the Chargers.

Signs of optimism for the Broncos.

Chiefs S Ron Parker‘s Sunday night interception was inspired by his daughter.

S Adrian Phillips played well in Sunday’s Chargers win.

Reports of further roster changes kept the Raiders in the news while they were out of action on Sunday.

Another road game turned into another road loss for the Cowboys.

The Giants hope a practice squad promotion can boost their return game.

What do the Eagles need in order to better protect leads?

Washington’s defensive front seven was in fine form on Sunday.

The Bears pass rush didn’t do enough against the Patriots.

The Lions rode the run game to a win on Sunday.

A look at how Packers receivers build trust with QB Aaron Rodgers.

Charlie Hennigan’s family celebrated Vikings WR Adam Thielen tying a Hennigan record on Sunday.

The Falcons will take part in a desperation game on Monday night.

Sorting through the biggest takeaways from the Panthers comeback win.

TE Dan Arnold got his chance to show the Saints he has a place in the offense.

Buccaneers DT Beau Allen had a special moment with his mom before Sunday’s game.

The Cardinals added some experience to their secondary.

The Rams got seven sacks in their seventh win of the year.

49ers RB Matt Breida will have his ankle evaluated again.

Checking in on the Seahawks’ draft class.