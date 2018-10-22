More milestones for Drew Brees, but he’s “just focused on winning”

Getty Images

It feels like Saints quarterback Drew Brees has celebrated a milestone every week this season and Sunday’s win over the Ravens featured a pair of them.

Brees became the fourth player in NFL history with 500 career touchdown passes when he hit tight end Benjamin Watson in the second quarter of the 24-23 win. Brees said he couldn’t “think of a better guy to have caught that ball” than a player who has had two runs in New Orleans with the quarterback.

Brees threw his 501st touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Saints were coming back from 10 points down to move to 5-1 on the season. When asked about his touchdown mark, Brees put the attention on that win.

“Obviously, it’s a significant milestone, but I’m just focused on winning football games and if I just keep it very focused, then I think those things, they tend to happen,” Brees said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Listen, I will forever be grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in the NFL, to play this game, to play on the teams that I’ve had a chance to play on, the teammates, the coaches, they’re the ones that have made this so rewarding.”

The other milestone for Brees was related to all the winning he’s done over the years. Beating the Ravens means Brees now has a win against all 32 teams in the NFL.