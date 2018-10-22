MRI shows torn ACL for Kwon Alexander

Getty Images

The Buccaneers were holding out hope on Sunday night that an MRI would show that linebacker Kwon Alexander avoided a torn ACL when he was injured against the Browns, but that’s not how things played out.

According to multiple reports, the test on Monday confirmed that Alexander has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the season as a result. Alexander’s teammate Lavonte David didn’t know the final diagnosis when he spoke to reporters after Sunday’s overtime win, but he knew how much he’d miss having Alexander alongside him at linebacker.

“Big loss. Huge,” David said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Humongous loss with me being comfortable playing with him the last four years. It’s going to be different. It’s an unfortunate situation, man, when we came in here, it was tough to deal with, tough to see.”

Alexander had 45 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack this season. He’s been a starter since coming to Tampa in 2015 and is in the final year of his rookie contract.