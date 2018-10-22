No Le’Veon Bell as Steelers report back from bye

October 22, 2018
There were reports earlier this month that said Le'Veon Bell would be back with the Steelers after their bye week.

Well, their bye week is over, and he isn’t.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the disgruntled running back did not join the rest of his teammates when the Steelers reported Monday morning after their bye weekend.

At this point, it’s unclear when he’ll be back. We’re sort of assuming it’s not “if” he returns, because his goal is to get to free agency, and he needs to accrue a season to do that. That means showing up soon.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said that he didn’t anticipate Bell being traded, and if Bell doesn’t report before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, that’s a moot point. But there could still be some lingering disagreement about whether he’d be subject to a roster exemption when he gets back, which would pay him less than his $855,000 per week.

10 responses to “No Le’Veon Bell as Steelers report back from bye

  1. Bell doesn’t need to accrue a season to become a free agent. It makes no difference if he shows or not. The Steelers aren’t going to tag him again.

  2. I think in the long run Bell is going to regret the way he handled this. I seriously doubt if he’s going to get some blockbuster deal in free agency next year. James Conner’s performance hasn’t exactly helped his cause. He’s been quite productive in Bell’s place which may cast some doubt on how good Bell actually is when they have a second-year guy putting up similar numbers. Add to that Bell’s suspension and injuries and why would a team open up the bank for Bell? These players talk about how short their careers are and they have a small window to make money yet Bell is willing to give up $855k per week? Doesn’t make sense. However, nobody ever confused Bell with a rocket scientist.

  4. It would have been funny if he only showed up during the bye week and then disappeared again. He’s like the Phantom of the Opera, if the Phantom had a deep love of bad rap instead of opera.

  5. “The Steelers aren’t going to tag him again.”

    Why wouldn’t they? It costs them nothing and it costs him everything. The tag doesn’t increase over this year if he doesn’t show, so the ball is in his court. The could theoretically screw him like the lions did to Sanders. They own his rights and if he decides not to show, that’s on him.

  6. I figured Bell would wait it out until after the trade deadline ((if he even shows at all))
    He’s never going to make up the 8 million ((PLUS)) he’s forfeited by sitting out.
    I think he and his agent misplayed this. (they should have communicated more)
    I also think the Steelers over played their hand. (they should have been silent when no comment was needed)

  7. I have no problem with Bell. Playing under a franchise tag is risky. If he gets hurt, there would be nothing for him next year. Some might call that behavior selfish, but that’s easy if you’re not in his shoes. The NFL should get rid of this franchising system because it leads to players not playing.

  8. He clearly doesn’t want to get hurt but the part he is missing it that nobody will give him a giant contract without having seen him for a full year OR if they think he won’t give his all. I’m sure tons of teams are watching this wondering what he’ll do once he signs a large contract with lots of guaranteed money upfront.

  10. Call me kooky, but I think this whole saga will leave a bad mouth in a lot of team’s mouth. I would not want to be the GM to hand him 15-20M per year to play for me.

    We will find out how desperate teams like Buffalo or Jax are to put people in the stands real quickly…

