Patrick Mahomes is surprising himself with touchdown marks

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is enough of an athlete to be confident in his own skills.

He’s beginning to surprise himself, however.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the Chiefs quarterback threw four touchdowns last night to break Kurt Warner’s record for touchdown passes in his first eight games with 22. Warner had 21 when he parachuted into the Greatest Show on Turf on the other side of Missouri in 1999.

“You think you’re going to have success, but I didn’t expect this much,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, I knew the weapons we had, and I knew if I just ran [the offense] and did what Coach [Andy] Reid wanted me to do that there was a chance we could be really, really good.”

There are many more records on deck. The Chiefs franchise record for touchdown passes is 30, set by Len Dawson in 1964. Mahomes is on pace to break that one in November.

And as impressive as anything is the amount of fun they’re having, with Mahomes laughing and signing along with fans during “Sweet Caroline” late in last night’s blowout win over the Chiefs.

“To be able to learn every day from coach Reid, to be able to get out here with all these guys, . . . we literally have fun every single day,” he said. “We love coming to work, I guess you would say, and just getting to play this game that we’ve loved since we were little kids and winning a lot of football games.”

And throwing a lot of touchdown passes.