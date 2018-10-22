Pete Carroll: T.J. Green “was ready to stop playing football”

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks placed safety T.J. Green on the exempt/left squad list on Monday to accommodate the addition of linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Pete Carroll said after practice on Monday that Green apparently decided he didn’t want to keep playing football any longer.

“He was ready to stop playing football,” Carroll said of Green. “I don’t know any more about it than that really. He was done playing ball.”

Green signed with the Seahawks on Oct. 2 after losing Earl Thomas for the season due to a broken leg. Green had been released by the Indianapolis Colts with an injury settlement in September.

A former second-round pick by the Colts, Green appeared in 31 games with 11 starts over the last two seasons. He recorded 88 tackles with three passes defended over that span. He was not active for either of his two games with the Seahawks.