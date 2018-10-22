R.J. McIntosh hoping Giants activate him from NFI

Getty Images

Giants rookie R.J. McIntosh doesn’t want to talk about the medical issue that’s kept him off the field all season — which is his right.

But he did say he has the situation under control, and hopes the Giants are willing to activate him from the non-football injury list, which would need to happen in the next three weeks.

According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, McIntosh returned to practice this week, and hopes to be back soon.

“I overcame the situation. I’m just praying that it never comes back, just praying for that. It shouldn’t come back,” McIntosh said. “It’s something that just popped up. I don’t really feel comfortable talking about it. Something that popped up and it shouldn’t come back up. . . .

“I just hope and pray I can help the team out when my opportunity comes. I plan on showing out when that does come up. I didn’t think it would take this long. I understand it’s a process, and we’re at the end of that process.”

During the Scouting Combine, the defensive tackle from Miami was diagnosed with a thyroid condition, so the Giants were aware of it when they chose him in the fifth round.

“He’s going to practice. In theory, we started his clock, which can go for as much as three weeks before we can activate him,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. “He hasn’t had pads on – the last time he had pads on, he was in college. Let’s keep that in mind. It’s important that he gets out there and gets a feel for things, gets banged around a little bit, and kind of goes through some of the season – it’s not the same – that you would in a training camp. That’s going to be moving forward in the next three weeks that we’re trying to get out of it.”

While he may not have time to get back on the field this year, the good news is his medical condition has apparently cleared up, and he’s well again.