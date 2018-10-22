Rae Carruth released from prison after nearly 18 years

AP

Former NFL first-round pick Rae Carruth walked out of prison moments ago, nearly 18 years after he was convicted of conspiracy to murder the mother of his unborn child.

Via WSOC, Carruth walked out of the Sampson Correctional Facility just after 8:00 a.m., took a few steps before he climbed into a white SUV and was sped away to life as a free man.

The former Panthers wide receiver was convicted in 2001 for planning the murder of Cherica Adams. Their son, Chancellor Lee Adams, survived the shooting, but has dealt with developmental issues his entire life.

The 44-year-old Carruth has said he hopes to become a part of his son’s life in the future.