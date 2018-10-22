Raiders learned about Amari Cooper trade from their phones, not their coach

Getty Images

Jon Gruden’s second tour of duty in Oakland continues to go well. If “going well” means making a series of odd decisions that lack self-awareness or tact.

Case in point: Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Gruden has not yet addressed the trade of receiver Amari Cooper with the team, and that the players learned of the transaction from their phones.

Gruden, per Gehlken, is expected to address the trade on Wednesday morning, at the next scheduled team meeting. Gehlken writes that some players saw Cooper pulled off the field during practice.

While Gruden hasn’t addressed the deal with the team, he has spoken to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

“I hate to see good players go,” Gruden said. “I was on the practice field when [G.M.] Reggie [McKenzie] came to me and said Cowboys would do this for a No. 1, and I said let’s do it. We now have five No. 1 picks in the next two years, so I’m excited about that.”

At a time when many are wondering which other Raiders will be traded next, Gruden slammed the door. (You know, the same way he slammed the door on the Cooper trade.)

“We’re not trading anyone else,” Gruden told Mortensen. “We’re trying to stay competitive and figure out a way to compete this next game.”

This next game comes against the Colts, who could move to 3-5 if they can beat the 1-5 Raiders.