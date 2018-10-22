Raiders place Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve

Getty Images

Beastmode mode may be over in Oakland.

Even if the Raiders stay there next year (they may not), Marshawn Lynch‘s two-year stint with his hometown team could be over. The Raiders have placed Lynch on injured reserve, with a groin injury.

He can’t return to action for at least eight weeks. By then, the Raiders likely will be long eliminated from the postseason, making it largely pointless to put Marshawn on the field, other than to bid farewell to Oakland.

Lynch is due to become a free agent in March 2019. If his time with the Raiders has ended, he’ll exit with 1,267 yards in 21 games, along with 10 touchdowns.

Lynch has 10,379 rushing yards for his career, which could be enough to eventually get him a bust in Canton, even if he retires (again) after 2018.