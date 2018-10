Getty Images

The Raiders needed a receiver after trading Amari Cooper to the Cowboys. They will promote Marcell Ateman from the practice squad to fill Cooper’s roster spot, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Ateman, 24, has spent all season on the Raiders’ practice squad.

He entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of Oakland this spring. The Raiders waived him out of the preseason.

Ateman made 146 catches for 2,466 yards and 13 touchdowns in 43 games at Oklahoma State.