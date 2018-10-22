Raiders trade Amari Cooper to Cowboys for first-round pick

Getty Images

Another big talent is on the way out in Oakland.

The Raiders are trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cowboys, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports. The Cowboys are reportedly sending a first-round draft pick to Oakland.

Cooper arrived in Oakland as the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He showed a lot of promise his first two seasons, topping 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two years, but his production has declined significantly since then. The Cowboys, who need help at the receiver position, are hoping Cooper can get back to his old form.

This is the second time the Raiders have traded away a former Top 5 draft pick this year, having previously traded Khalil Mack to the Bears. Raiders coach Jon Gruden hasn’t hidden the fact that he didn’t like the roster he inherited, and he’s getting rid of the players he doesn’t want. The Cowboys will hope Gruden misjudged what Cooper brings to the table.