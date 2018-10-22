Rare appearance on punt return team pays off for Dont’a Hightower

Getty Images

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower typically isn’t part of the punt return team for the Patriots, but special teams coach Joe Judge saw something in his preparations for Sunday’s game against the Bears that made him have Hightower in the game for a punt in the third quarter.

The move paid off handsomely for the Patriots. Hightower steamrolled Bears tight end Ben Braunecker and smothered Pat O'Donnell‘s punt just after it came off his foot. Kyle Van Noy recovered and returned the ball for a touchdown that broke a tie on the way to a 38-31 Patriots win.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t want to talk about the specific reason why the team went with Hightower, who had never blocked a punt at any level of football.

“It’s been a while, but the more you can do,” Hightower said, via NESN.com. “I don’t mind stuff like that, especially when it’s able to be a big play or be able to change the course of the game. … That just goes to show that the coaches know what they’re doing and know what they’re talking about it. As long as we’re able to get that game plan and go out and execute, good things will happen.”

The Patriots also got a touchdown from Cordarrelle Patterson on a kickoff return, so special teams played a big role in Sunday’s win in more ways than one.