Ray Rice hopes to “save as many people as I can” from domestic violence

Getty Images

Ray Rice knows he will never play in the NFL again.

The former Ravens running back ended his own career Feb. 15, 2014, when he struck his now wife in an Atlantic City casino elevator. The now infamous video has made Rice the villainous face of domestic violence.

Rice, though, has not run from his past. He instead is speaking out about his decision and against domestic violence in hopes of preventing someone — anyone — from doing what he did.

Rice tells his cautionary tale to whoever will listen.

“I’m not going to run from it, because that was who I used to be,” Rice told Kristine Leahy on FS1’s Fair Game. “I’m actually going to run into the fire and try to save as many people as I can.”

Rice, 31, finished his six-year career with 6,180 rushing yards and 43 total touchdowns.

He and his now-wife, Janay Palmer, both appear on the show, which debuts today at 5:30 p.m. ET.