Report: Eagles offered a second-rounder for Amari Cooper

Getty Images

The Cowboys not only traded for Amari Cooper, but they kept the Eagles from trading for Amari Cooper.

The Eagles offered the Raiders a second-round pick for the receiver last week, Mike Silver of NFL Media reports. The Raiders turned it down, holding out for a first-rounder, which they eventually got from Dallas.

Silver reports the Colts also had interest in trading for Cooper.

Nelson Agholor is the Eagles’ leading wideout, with 55 catches for 323 yards and a touchdown. (Tight end Zach Ertz leads the team in receiving with 78 catches for 618 yards and two touchdowns.) Alshon Jeffery has 39 receptions for 306 yards and four touchdowns in four games.

The Cowboys’ leading receiver is slot receiver Cole Beasley, who has 43 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Michael Gallup ranks second among the team’s wideouts with 22 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown.