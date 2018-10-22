Report: Jets lose S Doug Middleton for season

Getty Images

The Jets opened Sunday’s game with Doug Middleton starting at safety in place of the injured Marcus Maye, but they’ll reportedly have to reach deeper down the depth chart for next week’s game in Chicago.

Middleton left Sunday’s loss to the Vikings early and head coach Todd Bowles said after the game that he’d go for tests. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports those tests have found that Middleton will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral.

Middleton also started the first three games of the season in place of Maye and made 27 tackles over seven overall appearances.

Terrence Brooks replaced him Sunday and will likely start against the Bears as Maye is expected to miss a couple more weeks with a broken thumb. There will also likely be an addition to the 53-man roster as Jamal Adams is the only other healthy player at the position.