Report: No structural damage to Sony Michel’s knee

AP

Patriots running back Sony Michel went for an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday’s win over the Bears with a knee injury and it appears he got good news.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the test showed no structural damage to Michel’s knee.

While it seems Michel avoided a season-ending injury, the Patriots may be without out him for a bit. Schefter reports he’s considered week to week and the Patriots have three games to go until they reach their bye week.

The first of those games comes against the Bills next Monday and it seems like a decent bet that the Patriots will be adding a running back to the roster between now and then. James White, Kenjon Barner and James Develin are the only healthy members of the backfield on the roster right now.