Report: Patrick Peterson has asked the Cardinals to trade him

Getty Images

The Cardinals have insisted that they will not trade cornerback Patrick Peterson. But he wants them to reconsider.

Peterson has asked Arizona to trade him, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals are arguably the worst team in the NFL, and Peterson would apparently like to play for a team that isn’t just playing out the stretch the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old Peterson is under contract ot the Cardinals through the 2020 season. His base salary is $11 million this year, $11 million next year and $12.1 million in 2020. It is unknown whether Peterson would be willing to take less money to facilitate a trade.