Ron Rivera sees Michael Jordan traits in Cam Newton

Getty Images

It wasn’t the Finals, they weren’t playing Utah, and he didn’t have the flu.

But when Panthers coach Ron Rivera looked at at Cam Newton‘s comeback against the Eagles Sunday, he saw something familiar.

“He’ll come up and say, ‘Coach, put it in my hands, Coach. Trust me,’” Rivera said, via Bill Voth of the team’s official website. “It goes back to a little something I learned from Michael Jordan when we were in Chicago. Michael used to say, ‘Certain guys want the ball when it’s crunch-time. Other guys just don’t seem to come off the picks the way they’re supposed to.’ I’ve told that to Cam, and Cam has always wanted the ball.”

Rivera was playing for the Bears when Jordan was dominating the NBA, and even though he hasn’t matched that kind of success as an owner in Charlotte, Jordan still casts a long shadow around town.

The reality is, Newton was playing quite poorly through three quarters, but those problems were long forgotten after he led them back from a 17-0 deficit to win. It tied the largest comeback in Panthers franchise history, and according to Pro Football Reference, it was his 15th fourth-quarter comeback, which puts him ahead of a guy who gets more credit for it (Aaron Rodgers, 14).

“He gets overlooked because of his style of play. It’s not a prolific style,” Rivera said. “He runs the ball extremely well. He’s not a pure, pure pocket passer, although there are elements of his game where he plays very well from the pocket. He’s good on the move. But again, I think the success he has in the fourth quarter with the comebacks is a lot about his desire wanting to win.”

Of course, even if you combined Newton and Rodgers, they’re still five rings behind Jordan, so everything’s relative.