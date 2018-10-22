Ryan Tannehill will begin throwing this week

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill won’t play this week, but he will begin throwing again. The Dolphins quarterback has a chance to return to the field Nov. 4 against the Jets.

“Ryan is in a good spot,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “We will probably be able to do some things with him throwing.”

Gase added that Tannehill might throw something other than a regulation football this week.

Tannehill has not thrown since a pregame test of his injured shoulder before the Oct. 14 game against Chicago. The Dolphins made him inactive, and he has rested and rehabbed since.

Brock Osweiler will make his third start for the Dolphins on Thursday against his former team. He is 1-1, completing 54 of 80 passes for 654 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.