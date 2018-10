Getty Images

The Seahawks claimed linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee off waivers from the Chargers. They placed safety T.J. Green on the left squad list.

Green signed with the Seahawks on Oct. 3 but did not play.

Ellerbee, 21, played three games with the Chargers this season.

The Falcons waived the undrafted college free agent out of the preseason, and the Chargers claimed him.

Ellerbee played only special teams with the Chargers, getting 37 snaps.