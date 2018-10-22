Sheldon Richardson on Sam Darnold: He looked cold and frustrated

Posted by Josh Alper on October 22, 2018, 8:37 AM EDT
After two straight wins at home, the Jets found the sledding considerably tougher against the Vikings on Sunday.

Their running game never got going, their receivers had issues holding onto the ball and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was erratic while completing 17-of-42 passes for 206 yards. Three of those passes were picked off by the Vikings and that led to defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson saying that Darnold looked like a typical rookie quarterback.

Richardson also said that Darnold looked like he was uncomfortable on a cold and windy day at MetLife Stadium.

“He looked like he was cold, he looked like he was frustrated a little bit, was frustrated with playcalling, frustrated with his line a little bit. He was frustrated,” Richardson said, via the New York Post. “That’s what I can tell you. I don’t know if he’s good or bad off of that.”

Darnold didn’t play in cold weather at USC, but shrugged off concerns that it affected him on Sunday. Darnold said in his postgame press conference that he “didn’t really struggle with it at all in my opinion.” Darnold did struggle, though, and fixing the reasons why that happened will be part of the preparations for Chicago in Week Eight.

7 responses to “Sheldon Richardson on Sam Darnold: He looked cold and frustrated

  3. And how exactly does someone know if someone else is frustrated with the playcalling and the offensive line play?

    The truth is Sam had an average day for a rookie. He had some good passes, some near misses, a lot of dropped passes, and some bad misses. If you factor in his skill position players and the talent around him and that this is only his 7th start, the outcome of the game is not going to surprise you.

    Sheldon is just looking to stir the pot. There’s a reason no team will shell out money to pay him long term.

  4. When the season began he was the 2nd coming… I feel bad for him though. I’m so tired of CRAP teams throwing talented kids into the fold then blaming them. Top 10 picks should get guaranteed contracts.

  5. Sam had a average too below average game but the offense line was terrible the wrs sucked the special teams had a bunch of issues and the defense wore out in the 3rd and 4th qt. Not ready too play with the better teams especially with the injuries we have. Not too mention no running game. Sam will not win when our running game can’t get going. The loss of Powell is very concerning and the center blows. If I see one more bad shotgun snap I’m going too destroy my basement where I watch my jets in the dark lol. Let’s go jets get it together cuz it’s a miserable Monday

  6. @Tylawspick6

    Best QB in this draft class by a wide mile and he only has Robby Anderson to work with on offense and an OC who’s been out of football for 6-7 years. If I were you I would pray a little harder for your bust fantasy to come true. Let’s not act like this kid didn’t have to play in cold weather in college or that NY is the coldest place on earth, it’s almost as ridiculous as Darnolds college fumbles criticism and it’s telling that you’re taking a QB evaluation from Sheldon Richardson who thought Geno Smith was a star. The Vikings defense is great, the Jets were without Enunwa and Powell which would of helped Darnold in a game like today’s as well and if you were watching the game you would know the wind effected both teams.

