Steve Wilks: We’re not trading Patrick Peterson

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks has fielded questions about the possibility of trading cornerback Patrick Peterson in the past and he did so again at his Monday press conference.

The impetus for the questions this time was a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN that said Peterson has gone to the team and requested a trade by the October 30 trade deadline. Wilks said he hasn’t heard anything from Peterson in regard to a request and that he plans to talk to Peterson in the near future about his feelings.

Wilks also said that the team won’t be making a move involving Peterson.

“We’re not trading Patrick,” Wilks said.

That’s the same thing that team owner Michael Bidwill said last week, but one wonders if they could be bowled over by an offer that gives them pieces they can use to build a better team than the one that’s gone 1-6 so far this season.