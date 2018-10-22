Texans sign Josh Keyes, waive Tyrell Adams

Getty Images

The Texans announced they signed inside linebacker Josh Keyes on Monday. They waived inside linebacker Tyrell Adams with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Adams blocked a punt against the Bills two weeks ago, but he was injured Sunday against the Jaguars.

Keyes, 25, spent six days with Washington last month.

He was with the Texans in the preseason, leading them in tackles with 23. But Keyes was among Houston’s moves before the start of the season.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2015. He was on the practice squads of the Bucs and Chiefs that season but also played seven games for Tampa Bay.

He also has played games for the Falcons, Browns and Chargers.

Keyes has played 22 games in three seasons.