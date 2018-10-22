Tom Savage returns to the 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers apparently will be deploying the 54-man roster trick with Tom Savage.

Signed last Tuesday (and paid for the week), the 49ers waived Savage on Saturday. Per a league source, he’ll re-sign with the team on Monday.

The waiver of Savage created a roster spot for defensive back Tyvis Powell.

As long as no one claims Savage on waivers, the 49ers can continue this cycle as desired, having Savage at practice but then putting someone else on the roster for game days.

Or maybe Savage will actually become the starter, given that C.J. Beathard has become a turnover machine.