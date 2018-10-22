Week Seven sets another scoring record, with one game left to play

Getty Images

The NFL didn’t need to wait for Week Seven to end before touting the spike in offensive production and performance.

With one game left to play (a Monday night game between the Giants and Falcons that could feature plenty of points), the NFL already has set a record through seven weeks for scoring, with 5,103 total points.

The 577 total touchdowns and 372 passing touchdowns also are the most through seven weeks of any season.

The scoring continues to be matched by excitement. For the first time since the NFL adopted regular-season overtime in 1974, each week has featured at least one overtime game. (The Browns, with four overtime games out of seven played, are one short of the single-season single-team record of five.)

Despite plenty of lopsided scores in Week Seven, 60 games have been decided by one score, which is tied for the second most in league history through seven weeks. Of those 60, 32 have been decided by three points or fewer, also second most in league history through seven weeks.

Perhaps that best news is that slightly more than two of three games have been within one score in the fourth quarter.

Here’s hoping the trend continues through the final 10 weeks of the regular season.