Posted by Mike Florio on October 22, 2018, 11:16 AM EDT
The NFL didn’t need to wait for Week Seven to end before touting the spike in offensive production and performance.

With one game left to play (a Monday night game between the Giants and Falcons that could feature plenty of points), the NFL already has set a record through seven weeks for scoring, with 5,103 total points.

The 577 total touchdowns and 372 passing touchdowns also are the most through seven weeks of any season.

The scoring continues to be matched by excitement. For the first time since the NFL adopted regular-season overtime in 1974, each week has featured at least one overtime game. (The Browns, with four overtime games out of seven played, are one short of the single-season single-team record of five.)

Despite plenty of lopsided scores in Week Seven, 60 games have been decided by one score, which is tied for the second most in league history through seven weeks. Of those 60, 32 have been decided by three points or fewer, also second most in league history through seven weeks.

Perhaps that best news is that slightly more than two of three games have been within one score in the fourth quarter.

Here’s hoping the trend continues through the final 10 weeks of the regular season.

20 responses to “Week Seven sets another scoring record, with one game left to play

  1. ive said it before and i’ll say it again… rag on the Big 12 offense all you want but the NFL has turned into just that. spread offenses and concepts w/ high scoring shootouts

    you can bet that Lincoln Riley’s name will come up yet again as someone to target as a coach after black Monday

    BOOMER SOONER!!!

  3. With most of those close, track meet, Arena Football-style games decided by who manages to have the ball last. Good thing long-term? Don’t know.

  4. Between parity and the refs now completely controlling the flow of a football game, it’s no coincidence that most games are decided by one score.

  5. The NFL is getting what it wants and it also may play a role in improving ratings. But real football fans are not thrilled about it, at least not most.

    While the NFL things its great that scoring is increasing, Id rather see an improvement in quality of play. Even with more scoring, there are still too many bad teams in the league. Barring some horrible injuries, the AFC is pretty much down to two teams that are contenders. The NFC isnt much better. Id rather see the NFL focus on quality of play and coaching than limiting defenses and trying to drive up scoring.

  6. It’s remindful if when MLB went on their juiced HR era…Those that made money thought nothing wrong with it.

  7. When all the numbers updated every week are “season to date” numbers, it doesn’t give much new information. If the offensive numbers were record-setting through six weeks, then they probably also are through seven weeks. More interested in the weekly trend and whether it’s running as hot as through the first few weeks or whether things have normalized.

  11. It’s getting pretty weird out there. The AFC East’s rankings are upside down if you look at points allowed (mostly because of the Bills’ epic 81 points scored):

    1) Patriots: 179 points allowed.
    2) Dolphins: 177 points allowed.
    3) Jets: 176 points allowed.
    4) Bills: 175 points allowed.

    Added bonus: The Dolphins and the Browns have the same differential (151-177) but the Dolphins are 4-3 and the Browns are 2-4-1.

  13. More scoring doesn’t make the game more exciting when it comes at the degradation of physicality. When a quarterback gets “sacked” and stays on his feet, and when the defenders look like they’re actually helping him stay up so they don’t get flagged and fined, which I have seen, then that is not exciting.

  14. REAL FOOTBALL is dead….. This is what the NFL is leaning towards for some time….. the new concussion issue is the massive increase in MCL/ACL TEARS & STRAINS….
    OFFENSE OFFENSE OFFENSE….. it’s not HIP to be defensive oriented anymore…. THE RULES HAVE BEEN SET IN OPPOSITION FOR GAMES TO BE DEFENSIVE BATTLES…
    That’s why I’m not too worried about the Pats inconsistencies on D

  15. I enjoyed the close low scoring Cowboys Redskins game. When you’re allowed to play defense, the points matter. In this Arena league we have now, who cares if you give up a few TD’s, you can easily get them back.

    Call me crazy, but I like watching where possessions really matter, and each play is intense. I don’t like watching the NFL version of the NBA all star game.

  17. Yep, no defense just like “BOOMER SOONER!!!”. BTW, Hook’em Horns!

    As for the NFL, thanks to this and so many other things the league has done to itself, my Sundays are being freed up for other things. Fortunately, I live in a warm climate where I have many other choices of things to do on Sunday afternoons.

