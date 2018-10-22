Will Derek Carr be the next big name to go in Oakland?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 22, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
Two years ago, the Raiders reversed nearly 15 seasons of futility by making it to the playoffs with a nucleus of young talent consisting of a first-round pick in 2014 (Khalil Mack) and 2015 (Amari Cooper). They’re now both gone, six games into Jon Gruden’s first season with the team.

The decision to dump both players will serve only to fuel speculation that 2014 second-round pick Derek Carr could be next.

The question becomes whether Carr would be cut or traded in 2019. (A trade over the next eight days would be stunning, even by the standard Gruden has established in his brief time back in Oakland.) As previously explained, Carr could be cut before the third day of the 2019 waiver period (i.e., the third day after the next Super Bowl) with no further obligation to Carr and a 2019 cap charge of $7.5 million.

After the third day of the waiver period, Carr’s $19.9 million salary for 2019 becomes fully guaranteed. But if another team covets Carr sufficiently to absorb that commitment and to give the Raiders value, the Raiders and another team could reach a technically-unenforceable Alex Smith-style trade, announcing the tentative deal during the week before the Super Bowl (for example), holding Carr until the new league year begins in March, and sending his $19.9 million to a new team.

With 2020-22 salaries of $18.9 million, $19.525 million, and $19.777519 million, respectively (and annual workout bonuses of $100,000), a new team would be inheriting a four-year, $78.5 million. That’s an average of $19.6 million per year, which equates to roughly 58.5 percent of the new high-water mark for the quarterback market set earlier this year by Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, that would leave the Raiders without a quarterback. Despite the ongoing flood from college football of competent young quarterbacks, Gruden likely would want a Rich Gannon-style veteran, who would be entrusted with an offense that (as Chris Simms always says) Gruden regards as a Ferrari — and that Gruden wants no one to scratch.

The ultimate question is whether Gruden will continue to scratch an itch that has seen dramatic turnover with the Raiders, to the point where the would-be franchise quarterback potentially becomes the franchise’s next former key young player.

  3. WOW…I know he’s not having a good season, but if this were to happen it would be nothing short of monumental. On the other hand because Gruden is calling the shots in Oakland, nothing should be surprising!

  4. Lloyd Christmas is having a fire sale not seen in Oakland since the likes of one Charles O. Finley.

  8. Despite his salary and undeserved hype, Carr isn’t good. He simply isn’t anything special.

  11. He should have been the first. Then, maybe they would have kept the players that were actually good because they would have had the money to give to Mack and Cooper wouldn’t be suffering from his QB looking for his checkdown before he even looks the way of his WR who is always open because he runs great routes.

  12. Perhaps, BUT, who would actually want Carr? If they do find a team that wants him, no way they get much for him

  13. Ok, so apparently some of you think teams are really going to want Carr. Please, explain to me who and why Carr would be coveted…. He carries a big contract and hasn’t looked like a good QB this season or last.

  14. A GM would have to be crazy to want Carr on that bloated salary. He’s an over-rated middle of the pack quarterback being paid like a top 5 quarterback.

  15. Gruden knows when the team moves he doesn’t have to rent a motor coach for the players to move with them, right?

    This is getting to be yardsale ish.

  18. Who, besides the Cowgirls would be dumb enough to give much of anything for this 3rd tier QB Carrbage?

  19. Yes, this isn’t who Gruden wants at QB, who exactly is idk but I know it ain’t Derek Carr. He will be playing somewhere else in 2019.

  22. The greatest coach in the NFL ( according to Raiders fans) is only 96 – 86. He is the best coach in the broadcast booth – even better than Matt Millen was the best GM in the broadcast booth. I dont think that he can take a bad team – in this case a recently sucessful team – 2 years ago and make them a successful team – he didnt do that in Tampa – he took a superbowl winning team that he inherited from Dungy and got his butt fired after a 7 year run and was only 2 games above .500. The only way he seems to win is if his team tanks and they get such a favorable schedule due to the NFL strength of schedule set up the following year. But the Raider fans will have to endure 10 years of this.

  23. Carr is not a big name. He’s a bust. He had one decent year out of his entire disgrace of a career. There’s many rookies and second year qbs that are much better than he is and playing on teams that have been awful and are now much better teams like the browns, bears, texans and jets. Lol. Carr has no xcuses. He’s just an awful qb that’s getting worse.

  24. 4 #1’s in 1 draft might be a bit much. Here’s what to expect:

    1-the fastest guy
    2-the biggest guy
    3-the guy who can ball out with off-field issues
    4-“project”

    With Al no longer calling the shots, you can change the order buy the same 4 boxes will be checked.

