Will Derek Carr be the next big name to go in Oakland?

Two years ago, the Raiders reversed nearly 15 seasons of futility by making it to the playoffs with a nucleus of young talent consisting of a first-round pick in 2014 (Khalil Mack) and 2015 (Amari Cooper). They’re now both gone, six games into Jon Gruden’s first season with the team.

The decision to dump both players will serve only to fuel speculation that 2014 second-round pick Derek Carr could be next.

The question becomes whether Carr would be cut or traded in 2019. (A trade over the next eight days would be stunning, even by the standard Gruden has established in his brief time back in Oakland.) As previously explained, Carr could be cut before the third day of the 2019 waiver period (i.e., the third day after the next Super Bowl) with no further obligation to Carr and a 2019 cap charge of $7.5 million.

After the third day of the waiver period, Carr’s $19.9 million salary for 2019 becomes fully guaranteed. But if another team covets Carr sufficiently to absorb that commitment and to give the Raiders value, the Raiders and another team could reach a technically-unenforceable Alex Smith-style trade, announcing the tentative deal during the week before the Super Bowl (for example), holding Carr until the new league year begins in March, and sending his $19.9 million to a new team.

With 2020-22 salaries of $18.9 million, $19.525 million, and $19.777519 million, respectively (and annual workout bonuses of $100,000), a new team would be inheriting a four-year, $78.5 million. That’s an average of $19.6 million per year, which equates to roughly 58.5 percent of the new high-water mark for the quarterback market set earlier this year by Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, that would leave the Raiders without a quarterback. Despite the ongoing flood from college football of competent young quarterbacks, Gruden likely would want a Rich Gannon-style veteran, who would be entrusted with an offense that (as Chris Simms always says) Gruden regards as a Ferrari — and that Gruden wants no one to scratch.

The ultimate question is whether Gruden will continue to scratch an itch that has seen dramatic turnover with the Raiders, to the point where the would-be franchise quarterback potentially becomes the franchise’s next former key young player.