AAF to hold first two title games in Las Vegas

AAF

Sam Boyd Stadium may never host an NFL game, but it will host the first two championship games staged by the Alliance of American Football.

Via the Associated Press, the AAF has struck a deal to play the 2019 and 2020 title games in Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas has a proven track record of success hosting large-scale sporting events, making it an ideal destination for our championship games,” AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol told the AP.

The AAF will play its title games in Las Vegas even though none of its first eight teams will be headquartered there. The league nevertheless intends to cater to wagering, especially of the in-game variety. Which makes Las Vegas an ideal locale for the championship game.

The Raiders will be moving to Las Vegas in 2020 at the earliest. Sam Boyd Stadium reportedly will not be a candidate to serve as temporary headquarters for the team while its new venue is being finalized.