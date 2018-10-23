Aaron Rodgers sits out practice Tuesday

Getty Images

The Packers had only one player sit out practice Tuesday. You may have heard of him: Aaron Rodgers.

The team’s quarterback focused on his rehab, via multiple reports, and hopes to return to practice Wednesday when the Packers work in pads.

Rodgers did not have an MRI of his left knee after saying last week he expected to get another image to see how it’s healing. but the off week seemed to help in his recovery.

He remains hopeful of playing without a knee brace Sunday in Los Angeles. But the knee will have to be fully healed to do that, and Rodgers admitted Tuesday it was too early in the week to know.

Rodgers injured his knee in the season opener but has not missed a start. He has used two different knee braces since, one bigger and bulkier than the other.

The Packers got Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison, Jaire Alexander and Bashaud Breeland back to practice after all four missed the team’s most recent game.