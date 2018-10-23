Belichick praises James White for his coach-like questions

Patriots running back James White has developed into a productive and important member of the offense in New England, and he’ll take on even more importance in the short term, given that rookie Sony Michel is week-to-week with a hamstring injury.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick offered high praise for White.

“James was a very productive player at Wisconsin and he filled both a running and a receiving role there over the course of his career,” Belichick said. “I think all of his skills were evident in college. He didn’t really get a chance to play much his rookie year here. That was Shane [Vereen]’s last year. But he’s always been a very hard worker, a very diligent guy, knows his assignments very, very well. Asks questions like a coach would ask them. Has an ability to think really far ahead of what problems could occur on certain fronts or looks or what have you. He does a great job of that. Always has, but as he’s gained more experience he just knows more and is able to continue to push ahead, like Tom [Brady] has at his position or Devin [McCourty] has at his position or Patrick [Chung] at his position. [Dont’a] Hightower, guys like that. They start off good and they just kind of keep going. As they learn more and experience more, they’re able to process more and do more and James has done that. He works very hard in the offseason. He works hard in season, works hard off the field, on the field, knows what his assignments or responsibilities are and does his very best to carry them out. You can’t ask for any more than that.”

Belichick then was asked to explain what it means to ask questions like a coach, and the man who quite often mumbles and grumbles provided a meaningful and lucid response.

“Well, if you were talking to another coach about a play, the coach would think ahead to what are the problems that could come up on this,” Belichick said. “If they do this, if they do that, if they do something else, what if this guy lines up here instead of there? Those are the kinds of things that a player, like all of the ones I just mentioned, [Matthew] Slater in the kicking game, [Nate] Ebner in the kicking game, they ask those same kind of questions. It’s not just, ‘What’s my assignment?’ It’s, ‘OK, well, what if these other things happen? How do we handle it? Are we going to switch it? Are we going to stay with it? Can I make this call? Can I make that call?’ I think when you talk to a coach about a play that’s the way a coach looks at it. He sees the whole play, sees all the issues, ‘Here’s what we’re trying to do but if they took that away from us, what would we do? Would we go to a different play or would we adjust this play? How would we adjust it?’ Things like that.”

That’s one of the reasons why the Patriots have been so good for so long. They can spot players who will behave that way, and they collect them. They nurture them. And they make them into, essentially, a collection of coaches on the field.

14 responses to “Belichick praises James White for his coach-like questions

  1. Now Michel has a hamstring injury?!? Watching the game, it clearly showed he injured his ankle. Then they say he has a knee injury and now it’s a hamstring. Obviously their lying about this injury and it’s much worse then their letting on.

  2. Now if we could only get the PRESS to be so insightful at asking questions……lol yeah right!!!??!!

  3. Shows why BB is far ahead of the rest of the league. He looks at not just talent but football intelligence as factors. Other teams go for the star player who is a raw talent with no football IQ

  7. That’s why Bill tends to go for players with football smarts over those with insane physical skills but not the football IQ to take advantage of them that a lot of teams go for.

    You’re living in a fantasyland dude. The MRI showed no structural damage and he’s supposed to be out for a couple weeks.

  9. kissbillsrings says:
    October 23, 2018 at 6:28 pm
    They only thing we can count on the media doing is looking for any shred of evidence that the dynasty is falling apart from within.

    Make your own decisions on news from named sources and unaffiliated corroborating sources

  12. greenbaychicksarefat
    Oct 23, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT

    You said this same thing on the last Patriots article. Are really obsessed with the Patriots or is this just a Sony Michel thing. Either way the guy has a leg injury that’s going to keep him out for a few weeks. But since you’re so obsessed with this why don’t you go hang out at Patriot Place and wait for practice to end and then you can scream like a girl for Sony and hopefully he’ll come out and explain everything to you. And just so you know, it was actual Florio that said “hamstring injury” not the Patriots. They’ve said from the start that it’s a knee injury. I would think someone so obsessed with Sony Michel would already know that

  13. pats4life499270119 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 6:31 pm
    White is over looked but always clutch. Reminds me of Kevin Faulk always at the right spot at the right time.
    Yes, very reminiscent of Faulk. His blocking isn’t on a par with Faulk’s (whose is?) but his hands are a tad better. The ability to avoid getting hit big and high football IQ’s are mirror images.

  14. greenbaychicksarefat
    Oct 23, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT

    And also, if you’re so obsessed with football players bodies why don’t you ask the NFL why the Colts never listed Andrew Luck’s rib injury a few years ago. He had cracked ribs but was NEVER once listed on the injury report as having any kind of rib injury. And then when the Colts finally came out and told everyone he had cracked ribs the NFL did absolutely nothing. If you’re so obsessed with teams lying about injuries I would think you would be very interested in this

