Bengals place Mason Schreck on IR, promote Jordan Franks

Getty Images

The Bengals placed tight end Mason Schreck on injured reserve. He injured his left knee in last week’s loss to Kansas City.

It’s another blow to a tight end corps that already was missing Tyler Eifert (ankle) and Tyler Kroft (leg). Cethan Carter (shoulder) went on injured reserve before the season started.

Schreck played six games this season, getting 21 offensive snaps and 102 on special teams. He had no statistics.

A seventh-round pick in 2017, he spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Bengals promoted tight end Jordan Franks off the practice squad to take Schreck’s spot.

Franks signed with the Bengals as a college free agent out of Central Florida this spring. He played all four preseason games and had two receptions for 19 yards and one special teams tackle.

Cincinnati waived him out of the preseason and then signed him back to the practice squad, where he spent the team’s first seven games.

The Bengals also announced they signed linebacker Brandon Bell to the practice squad to fill the vacancy left by Franks.