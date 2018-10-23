Bill Belichick does voice over for World Series lead-in

Getty Images

FOX will open tonight’s broadcast of the World Series with a video titled, “How do you make history?” None other than Patriots coach Bill Belichick provided the voice over.

Yes, Bill Belichick.

“It was awesome,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I was honored they asked me to do it. I don’t really have much of a baseball background, but the World Series is one of the great sporting events in this country, has great tradition to it, especially with these two franchises. Very humbled.”

The Red Sox, of course, play the Dodgers in Game One tonight.