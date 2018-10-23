Broncos’ Chad Kelly charged with criminal trespassing

Getty Images

Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly is in trouble with the law.

Kelly was charged early this morning with first-degree criminal trespassing in Englewood, Colorado, according to local police. He was taken to the county jail. It is unclear where he is now.

Police say Kelly went into a residence without permission, was chased out of the residence, and was later pursued by police.

The 24-year-old Kelly has a history of off-field issues, which is one of the reasons he lasted until the final pick of the 2017 NFL draft. He was kicked off the team at Clemson in April of 2014, and eight months later he was arrested after a bar fight in Buffalo, where his uncle Jim Kelly was a Hall of Fame quarterback. He later transferred to East Mississippi Community College (of Last Chance U fame) and then transferred to Ole Miss.

There’s been talk that Kelly could replace the struggling starter Case Keenum in Denver, but questions about Kelly’s maturity have been among the reasons the Broncos preferred an older veteran. This latest incident will do nothing to erase those questions.