Broncos “will look into” Chad Kelly arrest and “make a decision”

The Broncos released a boilerplate statement about quarterback Chad Kelly‘s arrest for criminal trespassing on Tuesday and General Manager John Elway had a bit more to say during an appearance on Orange & Blue 760 later in the day.

According to a police affidavit, a woman was sitting on her couch holding a child when Kelly entered the residence without an invitation. He was said to be “mumbling incoherently” and the woman called her husband to force Kelly out of the house.

Elway said that the team is “very disappointed” in Kelly, who had been at Von Miller‘s annual Halloween party earlier on Monday evening, and that they will consider a further response as they gather more information about the incident.

“The charges are very, very serious, and we understand that … we will look into this, and then make a decision as we go,” Elway said.

Kelly had off-field issues before getting to the NFL, but hasn’t had any since being selected by the Broncos with the final pick of the 2017 draft.