Browns promote Pharaoh Brown from practice squad

The Browns filled the roster spot that opened up when they traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jaguars last Sunday.

The team announced that they have promoted tight end Pharaoh Brown from their practice squad. Brown joined the practice squad in Cleveland four weeks ago.

Brown signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon last year. He spent most of last season on the practice squad in Oakland and made his regular season debut in December. Brown played in two games without catching a pass.

David Njoku, Darren Fells, Orson Charles and Seth DeValve are also on the roster at tight end.

The Browns also announced that they have signed former Packers running back Devante Mays to the practice squad and released linebacker James Burgess from injured reserve.