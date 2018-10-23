Bucs sign De’Vante Harris, waive Javien Elliott

Getty Images

The Buccaneers signed cornerback De’Vante Harris, six weeks after waiving him off injured reserve with a settlement. Harris replaces cornerback Javien Elliott on the roster.

The Bucs waived Elliott in a corresponding move.

Elliott replaced Harris on the roster in September.

The Bucs claimed Harris off waivers from the Saints in August, but he did not appear in any games with Tampa Bay. He played 21 games for the Saints the past two seasons.

Harris entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M.

Elliott, 25, played six games with the Bucs this season and made one tackle. He played three defensive snaps and 48 on special teams.

He has appeared in 27 games for the Bucs the past three seasons.

The Bucs also announced the signing of linebacker Kevin Minter.