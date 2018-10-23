Bucs signing Kevin Minter

Getty Images

The Bucs worked out veteran linebacker Kevin Minter on Tuesday. They must have seen enough, because Greg Auman of The Athletic reports that Tampa Bay will sign Minter.

The Bucs badly need linebackers, having lost Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy to torn anterior cruciate ligaments last week.

Minter, 27, has not had a job since the Jets cut him out of the preseason. He played nine games with Cincinnati last season.

The Cardinals made Minter a second-round choice in 2013. Bucs General Manager Jason Licht was in Arizona then.

Minter played 61 games in four seasons before departing for Cincinnati in 2017.

He has 256 career tackles and five sacks.