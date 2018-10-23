Bucs working out veteran linebacker Kevin Minter

Getty Images

Hit hard by injuries at the position this week, the Buccaneers are looking at some known commodities at linebacker.

Via Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Bucs are working out veteran linebacker Kevin Minter today.

Minter was last with the Jets in training camp, and was with the Bengals last year.

Bucs General Manager Jason Licht was in Arizona when Minter was drafted in the second round in 2013, and any kind of background helps.

The Bucs lost linebackers Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy to torn ACLs last week, so they needed reinforcements in a hurry.