C.J. Goodwin out for year

Getty Images

The Cowboys recently added cornerback C.J. Goodwin by signing him off of the Cincinnati practice squad. He’ll now be off of the Dallas roster.

Per a league source, Goodwin suffered a broken forearm on Sunday in the Dallas loss to Washington. Goodwin is out for the year.

Signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Goodwin has bounced around the league, playing for seven different teams. He played in Super Bowl LI with the Falcons, and appeared in regular-season games with the Falcons and Cardinals before joining the Cowboys.

Goodwin played in two games with Dallas.