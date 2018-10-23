Cardinals sign Oday Aboushi

Getty Images

The Cardinals are dealing with a handful of injuries on the offensive line right now and they made a move to add to their options up front on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed guard Oday Aboushi. Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo was dropped from the roster to make room for Aboushi.

Aboushi spent last season with the Seahawks and followed offensive line coach Tom Cable from Seattle to Oakland, but failed to make the Raiders roster out of camp. He started eight games last year before landing on injured reserve and previously made 18 starts with the Jets and Texans.

The Cardinals played without left guard Mike Iupati and right guard Justin Pugh last Thursday and backup Jeremy Vujnovich was also out of the lineup.