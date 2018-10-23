Chiefs place Jordan Devey, Terrance Smith on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chiefs made a couple of changes to their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that center Jordan Devey and linebacker Terrance Smith have been placed on injured reserve. Center James Murray and tight end Deon Yelder have been summoned from the practice squad to replace them on the 53-man roster.

There’s no word on Devey’s injury and he played every snap for the team in last Sunday’s victory over the Bengals. Devey was starting in place of Mitch Morse, who has missed the last two games while in the concussion protocol.

Smith hurt his knee against Cincinnati on Sunday night. He’s been a core special teams player and saw 172 snaps on defense this season.

Neither Murray nor Yelder has ever played in a regular season game.