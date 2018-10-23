Colts bringing in kickers for workout after Adam Vinatieri injury

Getty Images

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri acknowledged that he’d likely be on the injury report this week. He’s apparently going to be joined on the roster by another kicker as well.

Via the Associated Press, Colts coach Frank Reich said that the elder kicker had an MRI Monday and could miss this week’s game against the Raiders.

Vinatieri missed two extra points, something he hadn’t done in his 23-year career.

“We just know he felt a little something on the first PAT, so we are just going to see how the week progresses,” Reich said. “We’re going to bring in some kickers, just so you guys know, but we are not going to make any decisions until later.”

Vinatieri aggravated a groin injury against the Bills, and is five points short of Morten Andersen’s all-time scoring record of 2,544 points. And because the 43-year-old kicker has been so good for so long, Reich may have taken his availability for granted.

“I thought he was just like a robot,” Reich said. “He’s a machine. But the good thing is he has that mental toughness, that mindset to do what he has done in his career. You know he has the right mindset to get past this — whatever course it should take.”

The Colts have a bye after this week’s game, so giving him a two-week break might help, but that will require creating a roster spot for someone else to handle field goals and extra points. But Reich said they’re going to consult with Vinatieri later this week, to see if he’s able to go.