Colts work out three kickers, including Kai Forbath

Getty Images

The Colts still don’t know whether they’re going to sign a kicker.

But they worked out three today so they know which way to go if they need one.

Via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Colts worked out Kai Forbath, Cairo Santos and Taylor Bertolet today.

They’re still waiting to see if the groin strain Adam Vinatieri suffered will cause him to miss this week’s game against the Raiders, their last before their bye week.

The Vikings burned a fifth-round pick on kicker Daniel Carlson to replace Forbath, after Forbath hit 32-of-38 field goals for them last year. Carlson lasted exactly two games, missing three of his four field goal attempts.

Santos spent a couple of weeks with the Rams while Greg Zuerlein was hurt earlier this year (hitting 5-of-6 field goals). Bertolet was in camp with the Jets this summer.