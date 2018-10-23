Derek Carr chimes in on #Crygate: “Not one tear. Not one time.”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 23, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
In response to a story from TheAthletic.com suggesting that a “fractured relationship” with teammates was exacerbated by the perception that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried after being injured during the game against the Seahawks in London, Carr has set the record straight.

“On the ground I yelled get me up get me,” Carr said on Twitter. “Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”

The video made the rounds at the time the incident happened; we refrained from writing about it because it’s not really clear what he’s doing or saying, and there was no reason to think it had any relevance to anything. The situation became newsworthy when TheAthletic.com published an article containing this contention: “They saw his face. They heard his whimper. They witnessed him explain on the sidelines. They assuredly watched it again in film session. It’s hard to see how Carr can lead this team again.”

Carr, who has tweeted sparingly over the several weeks, added this message regarding the current state of the franchise: “I’m a Raider. It’s not a ‘popular’ thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it. I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones.”

First, it’s strange to see a Raiders player vowing to “fight back for our city” when they’re getting ready to leave said city, possibly as soon as next year. Second, “not a lot of people believe” in the Raiders for reasons that have been earned and are fully deserved. Third, the Raiders are doing a good job of tearing themselves apart by selling off key players in a way that, given the most recent trade, sends a clear “we’re building for our new city” message.

Carr has every right to make his voice heard on these matters. However, those who believe that he did indeed cry probably won’t be swayed by the denial, and the denial itself likely gives potential legitimacy to the claim.

28 responses to “Derek Carr chimes in on #Crygate: “Not one tear. Not one time.”

  2. This is so obviously a “leak” from the Raiders front office to prepare everyone for the inevitable Carr divorce. Makes it easier for the fans and media to side with Oakland once they move him.

    Kinda bush league to question his toughness though.

  4. I guess you could conclude that he’s crying if you watch it with the expectation that he’s crying, but if you just watch it there’s no sound and no visible tears so it seems unlikely. Guys who get hurt have pained looks on their faces, and that’s what it looks like to me.

    Furthermore, what kind of a man would lose respect for a leader because he cries, anyway?

  5. he sucked before Chuckie

    Gruden doesn’t like how this team was configured. He doesn’t like the players. Mack gone, Cooper gone, Carr will be gone. For better or for worse (honestly I don’t know), he is going to make this team HIS team.

  I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us.
    —————————————-

    Ya I love that we suck and having to fight for every point, and what City exactly are you fighting for? the one you are in or the one you are going to?

  10. And McNabb claimed he didn’t puke on the field in the closing moments of the Super Bowl even though there was video of it.

    When do Raiders fans start burning Chucky dolls in effigy?

  Carr has every right to make his voice heard on these matters. However, those who believe that he did indeed cry probably won't be swayed by the denial, and the denial itself likely gives potential legitimacy to the claim.

    —————————————————————————-

    You’re still ignoring the obvious Anthem issue from last year. When the line matador’d the opposing D’s lineman allowing Carr to be crushed several times. Along with the center snapping the ball twice to Carr before Carr called for it.

    These wounds obviously never healed. Thus there is very likely some resentment for Carr staying and Mack and Cooper being moved. This “Carr cried” is very likely being propagated from within.

  13. Yup, I would not be surprised if he was traded before the deadline. The problem is a team can have a stockpile of high draft picks and there is no guarantee they will get elite or even quality players for them in the future.

  17. Sure. Those weren’t tears flowing out of your eyes. The Raiders are done. It will require years for them to climb out of their Black Hole. Have fun.

  18. cant believe anyone is questioning his toughness.

    We all know its not coming from the locker room because hes impossible to dislike.

    Damn shame theyre resorting to these type of tactics, we already know youre moving on from Carr after this season, why try to sully his name? why hurt his potential value if you decide to trade him?

    My Raiders are a dumpster fire.

  19. people truly suck, i remember years back the 49’ers crushed tony romo and they said at half time they heard a wimper. he came back out of the locker room with broken ribs and a punctured lung and shredded them. for you people that never played it’s a tough game and people get hurt.

  20. This is ridiculous. The guy played 1 week after breaking a bone in his back. He shattered his leg. This is just media talk. Whether he stays or not, the guy has earned his respect. Been a pro since day 1, dating back to when we had a roster worse than what we have now.

  21. Do you know how hard it is for a starting QB to throw for more INTs than TDs in this offense-friendly NFL? Yet you have Carr doing his best Nathan Peterman impression. So far this season, Carr has one game with multiples TDs and 3 games with multiple INTs. Carr showed promise his first couple of seasons, but a good QB doesn’t regress this hard when his production should be ascending.

    Carr is an overhyped, overpaid replacement-level NFL QB. He isn’t good. Cry over that.

  23. Way to make perception worse. He sounds like he’s whining about not whimpering. Just play better an no one will care what you do.

    Tom Brady could sit on the sidelines and cry while watching rom-com movies and nobody would care as long as the Patriots keep making the playoffs and going to (and sometimes winning) super bowls.

  28. There’s very little use in Carr denying the report even if it’s a lie because there’s no doubt in my mind that Gruden (who’s stock-and-trade is dishonesty) was behind the report in the first place.

    Carr will be gone in 2019 and if he gets into a good system he’ll again be productive. And the Raiders will be faced with being putrid for as long as Gruden remains as HC and controls the roster.

