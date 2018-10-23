Derek Carr chimes in on #Crygate: “Not one tear. Not one time.”

Getty Images

In response to a story from TheAthletic.com suggesting that a “fractured relationship” with teammates was exacerbated by the perception that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried after being injured during the game against the Seahawks in London, Carr has set the record straight.

“On the ground I yelled get me up get me,” Carr said on Twitter. “Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”

The video made the rounds at the time the incident happened; we refrained from writing about it because it’s not really clear what he’s doing or saying, and there was no reason to think it had any relevance to anything. The situation became newsworthy when TheAthletic.com published an article containing this contention: “They saw his face. They heard his whimper. They witnessed him explain on the sidelines. They assuredly watched it again in film session. It’s hard to see how Carr can lead this team again.”

Carr, who has tweeted sparingly over the several weeks, added this message regarding the current state of the franchise: “I’m a Raider. It’s not a ‘popular’ thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it. I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones.”

First, it’s strange to see a Raiders player vowing to “fight back for our city” when they’re getting ready to leave said city, possibly as soon as next year. Second, “not a lot of people believe” in the Raiders for reasons that have been earned and are fully deserved. Third, the Raiders are doing a good job of tearing themselves apart by selling off key players in a way that, given the most recent trade, sends a clear “we’re building for our new city” message.

Carr has every right to make his voice heard on these matters. However, those who believe that he did indeed cry probably won’t be swayed by the denial, and the denial itself likely gives potential legitimacy to the claim.