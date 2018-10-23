Dolphins rule out Charles Harris for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Dolphins ruled out two wide receivers for Thursday night’s game in Houston on Monday and they added another player to the inactive list on Tuesday.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said that defensive end Charles Harris will not play due to a calf injury. It’s the third game in a row that Harris will miss.

“It’s one of those injuries you have to be careful on,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald.

The 2017 first-round pick has 11 tackles and no sacks on the year. He had two sacks as a rookie and the team was hoping he’d build on that this year, but injuries have helped keep that from happening.

The Dolphins will get defensive end Jonathan Woodard back as he has cleared the concussion protocol.

Gase did not have an update on how long wide receiver Albert Wilson will be out with a hip injury. With Wilson and Kenny Stills both out for at least this week, the Dolphins are expected to add a wideout from the practice squad.