Donnel Pumphrey returns to Eagles practice squad

Getty Images

There’s been speculation about the Eagles making a trade for a running back since Jay Ajayi tore his ACL, but they have not made any deal with a week to go before the deadline.

The team has made an addition to the stable of running backs on hand, however. They announced on Tuesday that Donnel Pumphrey is rejoining the organization as a member of the practice squad.

Pumphrey, who is the all-time rushing leader at the highest level of college football, was a fourth-round pick last year and went on injured reserve in September of his rookie season without seeing any regular season action. He was waived by the Eagles as they cut their roster to 53 players in September and spent several weeks on the Lions practice squad before being cut loose.

Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams and Darren Sproles make up the backfield on the active roster, although Sproles has not played since the first week of the season because of a hamstring injury.